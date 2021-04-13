State of Alaska Department of Revenue Decreases Position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its stake in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 60,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,634 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Anthem were worth $21,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANTM. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Anthem in the 3rd quarter valued at about $725,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 9.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 391,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,955,000 after acquiring an additional 32,284 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of Anthem during the third quarter worth approximately $293,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anthem in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Anthem in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. 89.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Anthem alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ANTM. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Anthem from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Truist raised Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $360.00 to $375.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Anthem from $389.00 to $382.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Anthem from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of Anthem from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $359.81.

Shares of ANTM stock opened at $359.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $88.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Anthem, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $237.65 and a fifty-two week high of $379.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $340.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $314.49.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.02. Anthem had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The firm had revenue of $31.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Anthem, Inc. will post 22.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.25%.

In other news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 59,500 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.20, for a total transaction of $20,777,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,544 shares in the company, valued at $20,792,764.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.94, for a total transaction of $690,587.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,047,569.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

See Also: What causes a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM).

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.