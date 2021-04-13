Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Shares Sold by E&G Advisors LP

E&G Advisors LP cut its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. E&G Advisors LP’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

SWK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $227.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Bank of America raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $214.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.21.

Stanley Black & Decker stock opened at $204.14 on Tuesday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12-month low of $97.64 and a 12-month high of $204.70. The company has a market capitalization of $32.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $191.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $179.97.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.31. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 8th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, EVP Jeffrey D. Ansell sold 3,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.53, for a total transaction of $629,511.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,780,397.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

