Standard Chartered (LON:STAN) Price Target Increased to GBX 670 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Standard Chartered (LON:STAN) had its price objective hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 560 ($7.32) to GBX 670 ($8.75) in a research report released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on STAN. Citigroup reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Monday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 594 ($7.76) price objective on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 517.55 ($6.76).

STAN stock opened at GBX 496.90 ($6.49) on Monday. Standard Chartered has a fifty-two week low of GBX 334.25 ($4.37) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 519.80 ($6.79). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 492.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 450.69. The stock has a market cap of £15.50 billion and a PE ratio of 48.24.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a yield of 1.25%.

Standard Chartered Company Profile

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

