STAG Industrial, Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:STAG)

STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of 0.1208 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, May 17th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th.

STAG Industrial has raised its dividend by 2.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. STAG Industrial has a dividend payout ratio of 302.1% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect STAG Industrial to earn $1.96 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.45 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 74.0%.

Shares of STAG traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.48. 1,284,708 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,076,470. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.69, a PEG ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.67. STAG Industrial has a 1 year low of $22.18 and a 1 year high of $35.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $129.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.63 million. STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 5.32% and a net margin of 26.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that STAG Industrial will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on STAG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut STAG Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded STAG Industrial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.78.

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

