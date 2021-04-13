SSP Group (OTCMKTS:SSPPF) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of SSP Group (OTCMKTS:SSPPF) in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SSP Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered SSP Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of SSP Group in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut SSP Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

SSP Group stock opened at $4.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.57 and a beta of 2.00. SSP Group has a 1 year low of $2.96 and a 1 year high of $5.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.78 and a 200-day moving average of $4.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.80.

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It operates approximately 550 brands in 35 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East.

