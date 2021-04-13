Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 13,958 Shares of Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER)

Squarepoint Ops LLC cut its position in shares of Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) by 30.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 31,433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 13,958 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Omeros were worth $449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMER. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Omeros by 192.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 5,688 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Omeros by 4.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 43,844 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Omeros by 15.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 396,972 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,012,000 after purchasing an additional 52,994 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Omeros by 9.3% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,311 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Omeros by 225.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 442,717 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,473,000 after purchasing an additional 306,684 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OMER stock opened at $16.93 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.11 and a beta of 1.65. Omeros Co. has a one year low of $9.25 and a one year high of $25.46.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $10.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.26 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Omeros Co. will post -1.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Omeros in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Omeros from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

In other Omeros news, Director Thomas J. Cable sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.97, for a total value of $84,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $679,936.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael A. Jacobsen sold 8,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.28, for a total value of $188,568.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $558,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 107,113 shares of company stock worth $2,027,490. Insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

About Omeros

Omeros Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, complement-mediated diseases, disorders of the central nervous system (CNS), and immune-related diseases. It provides OMIDRIA for use in cataract surgery or intraocular lens replacement in the United States.

