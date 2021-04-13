Squarepoint Ops LLC Purchases New Stake in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI)

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 21,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Resideo Technologies by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 64,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Resideo Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,820,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Resideo Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,299,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 129,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,743,000 after buying an additional 15,200 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 1,615 shares during the period. 91.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Resideo Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Resideo Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Resideo Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Resideo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Resideo Technologies in a report on Monday, December 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

In related news, EVP Jeannine J. Lane sold 8,162 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total value of $240,860.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $702,160.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Robert B. Aarnes sold 4,267 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.48, for a total value of $117,257.16. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Resideo Technologies stock opened at $28.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.31 and a beta of 2.62. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.98 and a 52-week high of $31.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.35). Resideo Technologies had a positive return on equity of 11.12% and a negative net margin of 0.64%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

Resideo Technologies Profile

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, residential thermal, and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

