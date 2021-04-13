Squarepoint Ops LLC Purchases New Stake in BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI)

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 10,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in BioXcel Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $88,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 92.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 1,140.0% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 99.9% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 22.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. 48.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BTAI opened at $35.07 on Tuesday. BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.56 and a fifty-two week high of $71.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.73 and a 200-day moving average of $48.55. The company has a market capitalization of $861.78 million, a PE ratio of -10.41 and a beta of 1.31.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.01). Equities analysts forecast that BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Vincent O’neill sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.47, for a total transaction of $1,236,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,236,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Frank Yocca sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total value of $725,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,003,380.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,352,100 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on BioXcel Therapeutics from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Truist decreased their target price on BioXcel Therapeutics from $150.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. UBS Group started coverage on BioXcel Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on BioXcel Therapeutics from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on BioXcel Therapeutics in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, BioXcel Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.82.

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on artificial intelligence-based drug development in the fields of neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of adrenergic receptor agonist dexmedetomidine for the treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immune activator for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers, and solid tumors.

