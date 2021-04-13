Squarepoint Ops LLC Lowers Position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lessened its stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) by 65.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 132,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 246,939 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new position in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC bought a new stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt in the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 272.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,752 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 15,181 shares during the last quarter. 86.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HMHC stock opened at $7.65 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt has a twelve month low of $1.03 and a twelve month high of $8.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $974.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.38.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The business services provider reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.15). Houghton Mifflin Harcourt had a negative net margin of 48.80% and a negative return on equity of 89.65%. The firm had revenue of $203.56 million for the quarter.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HMHC shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from $3.00 to $3.45 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from $3.00 to $3.45 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from $3.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.20.

In other news, SVP Alejandro Reyes sold 6,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.24, for a total value of $39,979.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,907 shares in the company, valued at $105,499.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James P. Oneill sold 14,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.24, for a total transaction of $92,919.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,548 shares in the company, valued at $327,899.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 214,272 shares of company stock worth $1,368,938 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company Profile

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company, a learning company, provides curriculum, supplemental, intervention solutions, and professional learning services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Education and HMH Books & Media. The Education segment provides educational products, technology platforms, and services, including print and digital content in the form of textbooks, digital courseware, instructional aids, educational assessment, and intervention solutions for students.

