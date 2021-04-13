Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $433,000 Stake in IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lowered its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) by 53.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,405 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences were worth $433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDYA. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 101,410.9% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,098,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097,266 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in IDEAYA Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,595,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,214,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,995,000 after buying an additional 319,057 shares during the last quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $805,000. Finally, Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $640,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on IDYA shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on IDEAYA Biosciences from $20.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Guggenheim started coverage on IDEAYA Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on IDEAYA Biosciences from $20.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on IDEAYA Biosciences from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. IDEAYA Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.33.

In other IDEAYA Biosciences news, SVP Michael P. Dillon sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.74, for a total transaction of $103,700.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 103,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,152,583.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Mark Lackner sold 2,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.46, for a total transaction of $46,168.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

IDEAYA Biosciences stock opened at $17.76 on Tuesday. IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.10 and a 12 month high of $24.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.44. The company has a market cap of $572.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.45 and a beta of 2.11.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $10.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.88 million. Equities analysts anticipate that IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

About IDEAYA Biosciences

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, an oncology-focused precision medicine company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's product candidate is IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for genetically-defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

