Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $428,000 Stock Position in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lowered its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) by 25.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,267 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,149,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $506,327,000 after buying an additional 919,957 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,879,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $171,615,000 after purchasing an additional 35,660 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,864,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,756,000 after purchasing an additional 46,470 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,450,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,578,000 after purchasing an additional 385,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,755,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,592,000 after purchasing an additional 124,809 shares in the last quarter. 88.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sabra Health Care REIT stock opened at $17.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 25.93 and a beta of 1.49. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a one year low of $10.65 and a one year high of $18.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.76.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.24). Sabra Health Care REIT had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 4.15%. Equities analysts anticipate that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.71%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s payout ratio is 64.52%.

In other Sabra Health Care REIT news, Director Michael J. Foster sold 6,000 shares of Sabra Health Care REIT stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total value of $104,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $743,685.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SBRA. BMO Capital Markets raised Sabra Health Care REIT from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Sabra Health Care REIT from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Mizuho lowered Sabra Health Care REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Sabra Health Care REIT presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.08.

As of September 30, 2020, Sabra's investment portfolio included 425 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 287 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 64 Senior Housing communities (ÂSenior Housing – LeasedÂ), (iii) 47 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (ÂSenior Housing – ManagedÂ) and (iv) 27 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a direct financing lease, 19 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 17 other loans), six preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 158 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

