Squarepoint Ops LLC Buys 8,355 Shares of MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG)

Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) by 81.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,355 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.12% of MidWestOne Financial Group worth $456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in MidWestOne Financial Group by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in MidWestOne Financial Group by 104.4% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in MidWestOne Financial Group by 300.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 8,028 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in MidWestOne Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $335,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in MidWestOne Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $497,000. 56.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MOFG stock opened at $30.69 on Tuesday. MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.25 and a twelve month high of $33.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $490.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.15 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.37. MidWestOne Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 1.45%. The business had revenue of $49.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.10 million. Research analysts predict that MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This is a boost from MidWestOne Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. MidWestOne Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 26.47%.

Several equities analysts have commented on MOFG shares. TheStreet raised MidWestOne Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut MidWestOne Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 2nd.

In related news, Director Kurt R. Weise sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.76, for a total transaction of $57,520.00. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

About MidWestOne Financial Group

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MidWestOne Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, institutional customers, and government agencies. It offers deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit accounts, interest checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and time deposits.

