SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) Shares Sold by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lessened its stake in shares of SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) by 14.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 494,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,494 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in SPX were worth $28,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPX by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,617,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,902,000 after purchasing an additional 286,579 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of SPX by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,776,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,968,000 after acquiring an additional 579,148 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of SPX by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,022,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,749,000 after acquiring an additional 41,735 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of SPX by 244.0% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 724,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,508,000 after acquiring an additional 513,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of SPX by 803.7% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 537,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,332,000 after acquiring an additional 478,301 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SPXC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SPX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of SPX in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SPX presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.67.

In other SPX news, insider John William Swann III sold 19,663 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.71, for a total transaction of $1,134,751.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

SPX stock opened at $60.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.50, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.37. SPX Co. has a one year low of $31.12 and a one year high of $62.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.57.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $456.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.20 million. SPX had a return on equity of 24.19% and a net margin of 6.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SPX Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

About SPX

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation and cooling (HVAC), detection and measurement, power transmission and generation, and industrial markets in the United States, China, South Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products for the HVAC and industrial markets under the Marley and Recold brands; boilers, comfort heating, and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets under the Berko, Qmark, Fahrenheat, Leading Edge, Patterson-Kelley, Weil-McLain, and Williamson-Thermoflo brand names; and cooling towers.

