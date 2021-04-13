Sprott Focus Trust (NASDAQ:FUND) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $7.87

Shares of Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUND) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.87 and traded as high as $8.10. Sprott Focus Trust shares last traded at $8.07, with a volume of 71,141 shares trading hands.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.08.

Get Sprott Focus Trust alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.1044 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.17%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Sprott Focus Trust by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 833,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,748,000 after buying an additional 101,104 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Sprott Focus Trust by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 513,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,544,000 after purchasing an additional 155,606 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Sprott Focus Trust by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 442,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,056,000 after purchasing an additional 18,663 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Sprott Focus Trust in the 4th quarter worth $1,256,000. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sprott Focus Trust by 100.6% in the 4th quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 114,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 57,326 shares during the last quarter. 22.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sprott Focus Trust (NASDAQ:FUND)

Sprott Focus Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund is co-managed by Sprott Asset Management USA Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Focus Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Focus Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.