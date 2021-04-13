Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.79.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SPR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Cowen boosted their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Spirit AeroSystems stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $47.61. The stock had a trading volume of 1,845,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,891,262. The company has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.76 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.86. Spirit AeroSystems has a 52 week low of $15.66 and a 52 week high of $53.63.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The aerospace company reported ($1.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.64). Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 26.56% and a negative net margin of 11.29%. The business had revenue of $877.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $885.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. Spirit AeroSystems’s revenue was down 55.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Spirit AeroSystems will post -5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.08%. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.72%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPR. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,726,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,030,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,331,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,319,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 189.9% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,426,216 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $55,751,000 after buying an additional 934,257 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

About Spirit AeroSystems

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and other structure components of the fuselage, such as floor beams.

