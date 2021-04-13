Spectris plc (LON:SXS) Insider Andrew Heath Acquires 4 Shares

Spectris plc (LON:SXS) insider Andrew Heath bought 4 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 3,407 ($44.51) per share, with a total value of £136.28 ($178.05).

LON:SXS opened at GBX 3,328 ($43.48) on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 3,226.78 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,902.80. Spectris plc has a 12 month low of GBX 2,334 ($30.49) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,499 ($45.71). The company has a market capitalization of £3.86 billion and a P/E ratio of -227.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.64.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of GBX 46.50 ($0.61) per share. This represents a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This is a boost from Spectris’s previous dividend of $21.90. Spectris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -4.46%.

SXS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Shore Capital reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Spectris in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 2,600 ($33.97) target price on shares of Spectris in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spectris currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 2,858.75 ($37.35).

About Spectris

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. It operates through four segments: Malvern Panalytical, HBK, and Omega, and Industrial Solutions. The company provides products and services, which enable customers to determine structure, composition, quantity, and quality of particles and materials during their research and product development processes, when assessing materials before production, or during the manufacturing process; various range of life science services; products for measurement and control of temperature, humidity, pressure, strain, force, flow, level, pH, and conductivity; and data acquisition, electric heating, and custom-engineered products.

