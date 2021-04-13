SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY) Shares Bought by Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY) by 75.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 22,755 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,807 shares during the period. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF were worth $2,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SLY. State Street Corp raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 150.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 207,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,616,000 after acquiring an additional 124,384 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 1,553 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 134.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after buying an additional 12,666 shares during the period. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 245,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,000,000 after buying an additional 3,230 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SLY opened at $94.97 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $47.44 and a 52-week high of $99.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $94.51 and a 200-day moving average of $80.76.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the Index includes all the United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations between $250 million and $1.2 billion.

