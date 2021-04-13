SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Shares Acquired by Jackson Wealth Management LLC

Jackson Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 1.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 299,311 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,456 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 2.1% of Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $13,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trilogy Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 1,760,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,071,000 after purchasing an additional 76,197 shares during the period. ERn Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 61,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,883,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 100,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,697,000 after purchasing an additional 8,766 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 74,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,617,000 after buying an additional 9,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLG opened at $48.37 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.55. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $31.88 and a 52 week high of $48.42.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

