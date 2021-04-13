SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) is ERn Financial LLC’s 5th Largest Position

ERn Financial LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 263,585 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF makes up 4.5% of ERn Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. ERn Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $11,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, DCM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $97,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

SPEM stock opened at $43.64 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $29.03 and a twelve month high of $47.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.05.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.