SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Purchased by FNY Investment Advisers LLC

FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 31.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. ADE LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 216.9% in the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 43.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $162.28 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $162.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $170.80. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $157.04 and a 12-month high of $194.45.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

