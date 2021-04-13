Sparkle Loyalty Hits Market Cap of $124,561.31 (SPRKL)

Sparkle Loyalty (CURRENCY:SPRKL) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 13th. One Sparkle Loyalty coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0096 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Sparkle Loyalty has traded up 17.4% against the U.S. dollar. Sparkle Loyalty has a market cap of $124,561.31 and $980.00 worth of Sparkle Loyalty was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sparkle Loyalty Coin Profile

SPRKL is a coin. Sparkle Loyalty’s total supply is 70,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,003,335 coins. Sparkle Loyalty’s official Twitter account is @Sparkletoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Sparkle Loyalty is sparkleloyalty.io . The Reddit community for Sparkle Loyalty is https://reddit.com/r/Sparklemobile and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sparkle Proof of loyalty or PoL is a smart contract designed to reward users for simply holding Sparkle tokens. The solution stems from various apparent issues found in many staking mechanisms currently available. By removing the randomization process Sparkle's PoL can deliver a more accurate rate of return to all participants. “

Sparkle Loyalty Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sparkle Loyalty directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sparkle Loyalty should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sparkle Loyalty using one of the exchanges listed above.

