SPAR Group (NASDAQ:SGRP) & Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) Financial Survey

Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) and SPAR Group (NASDAQ:SGRP) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Ideanomics alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Ideanomics and SPAR Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ideanomics 0 0 0 0 N/A SPAR Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ideanomics and SPAR Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ideanomics $44.57 million 14.64 -$97.68 million N/A N/A SPAR Group $252.88 million 0.16 $2.42 million N/A N/A

SPAR Group has higher revenue and earnings than Ideanomics.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

4.7% of Ideanomics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.9% of SPAR Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.5% of Ideanomics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 61.1% of SPAR Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Ideanomics and SPAR Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ideanomics -998.07% -212.69% -116.68% SPAR Group 0.31% 2.35% 0.92%

Summary

SPAR Group beats Ideanomics on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ideanomics

Ideanomics, Inc. focuses on monetizing the adoption of commercial electric vehicles, associated energy consumption, and developing financial services and Fintech products. Its Mobile Energy Global division provides financial services and incentives for commercial fleet operators, including group purchasing discounts and battery buy-back programs. This division also offers solutions for the procurement, financing, charging, and energy management needs for fleet operators of commercial electric vehicles. The company's Ideanomics Capital division provides financial services solutions. This division is involved in the areas of capital markets, such as financial products advisory and creation, with specific focus on the application of blockchain and artificial intelligence in financial technology. This division also operates EKAR, an exchange traded fund that tracks the Innovation Labs Next Generation Vehicles Index, which comprises of global stocks that have exposure to the theme of electric and self driving/autonomous vehicles. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in New York, New York with office in Beijing, China.

About SPAR Group

SPAR Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides merchandising and marketing services worldwide. The company offers syndicated services, such as implementing category and product resets; maintaining planogram integrity and compliant; replenishment and rotation of products on shelves; implementing new item cut-ins that are approved for distribution; setting endcap displays and promotional items in prominent sales positions; ensuring product shelf tags and accurate pricing are in place; point of purchase and signage installation; managing product inventory details including low and out-of-stocks, returns, and reordering; compliance and price audits. It also provides dedicated services, including syndicated services, as well as new store set-up, store remodel, and fixture installation services for a specific retailer or manufacturer. In addition, the company offers project services comprising specific in-store services initiated by retailers and manufacturers, such as new store openings, new product launches, special seasonal or promotional merchandising, focused product support, product recalls, and in-store product demonstration and sampling, as well as performs kiosk product replenishment, inventory control, new store sets and existing store resets, re-merchandising, remodels and category implementation, and under annual or stand-alone project contracts or agreements. Further, it provides retail new store openings and remodeling, assembly, in-store event staffing, retail compliance and price audit, and other marketing services. The company serves mass merchandisers; pharmacies; grocery, office supply, dollar, automotive, convenience, specialty, electronic, and home improvement stores; and other retail outlets. SPAR Group, Inc. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Auburn Hills, Michigan.

Receive News & Ratings for Ideanomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ideanomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.