Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) Price Target Raised to $80.00

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) had its target price raised by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $59.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the airline’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 26.64% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Southwest Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Southwest Airlines from $51.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Raymond James increased their price target on Southwest Airlines from $54.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Southwest Airlines from $47.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.90.

LUV stock traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $63.17. 347,026 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,929,090. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.57. Southwest Airlines has a one year low of $22.47 and a one year high of $64.64. The company has a market cap of $37.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.50, a P/E/G ratio of 139.97 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The airline reported ($1.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.68) by $0.39. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 22.65% and a negative net margin of 12.94%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 64.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines will post -6.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John T. Montford sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.85, for a total transaction of $30,925.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,381,234.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tammy Romo sold 3,296 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.18, for a total value of $191,761.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 166,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,685,457.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 56,418 shares of company stock worth $3,225,340. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 2,108.0% in the 4th quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 552 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 368.0% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 702 shares of the airline’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the period. 74.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

