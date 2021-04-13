South32 Limited (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

South32 Limited (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SOUHY. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of South32 in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of South32 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th.

Get South32 alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:SOUHY opened at $11.03 on Tuesday. South32 has a twelve month low of $5.68 and a twelve month high of $11.32. The firm has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a PE ratio of 55.15 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.86 and a 200-day moving average of $9.49.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a yield of 1.12%. South32’s payout ratio is 65.00%.

About South32

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company primarily in Australia, Southern Africa, North America, and South America. The company has a portfolio of assets producing alumina, aluminum, bauxite, energy and metallurgical coal, manganese ore and alloy, ferronickel, silver, lead, and zinc.

Further Reading: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for South32 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South32 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.