Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Shares Sold by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky decreased its stake in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 14.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap-on in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap-on in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap-on in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Snap-on in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap-on in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. 91.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SNA opened at $236.32 on Tuesday. Snap-on Incorporated has a one year low of $107.20 and a one year high of $237.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $220.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $183.05. The stock has a market cap of $12.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $3.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.89. Snap-on had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 17.17%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $942.78 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were issued a $1.23 dividend. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 22nd. Snap-on’s payout ratio is 40.13%.

In related news, VP Iain Boyd sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.79, for a total transaction of $2,575,665.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,474 shares in the company, valued at $3,524,654.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy L. Chambers sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.25, for a total transaction of $1,141,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,130,183.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 52,744 shares of company stock valued at $10,740,946. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

About Snap-on

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

