Smartshare Price Tops $0.0006 on Major Exchanges (SSP)

Smartshare (CURRENCY:SSP) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. One Smartshare coin can currently be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Smartshare has a total market cap of $2.68 million and approximately $370,987.00 worth of Smartshare was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Smartshare has traded 28.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.10 or 0.00015074 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001657 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.74 or 0.00044271 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000042 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000552 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0466 or 0.00000077 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Smartshare Profile

Smartshare (CRYPTO:SSP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 2nd, 2018. Smartshare’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,639,918,911 coins. The official website for Smartshare is smartshare.vip/# . Smartshare’s official Twitter account is @Smartshare_vip and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Smartshare subverts the existing IoT industry-centric trading platform through blockchain technology and uses SSP token to realize the quantification and value circulation of the terminals and data in the platform to enhance the ecological value of the IoT. Meanwhile, as an IoT industry value chain, Smartshare combines various scenarios of the Internet of Things industry for in-depth coverage and applications, and applies blockchain technology to more new businesses. The official Smartshare ticker is “SSP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “SMARTS” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

