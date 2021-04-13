smARTOFGIVING Reaches Market Capitalization of $8.45 Million (AOG)

smARTOFGIVING (CURRENCY:AOG) traded 7.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 13th. During the last seven days, smARTOFGIVING has traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar. smARTOFGIVING has a total market capitalization of $8.45 million and $9,688.00 worth of smARTOFGIVING was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One smARTOFGIVING coin can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000181 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 35.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00002901 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001578 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.21 or 0.00066553 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.88 or 0.00261553 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00004500 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $422.50 or 0.00666192 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,007.37 or 0.99349368 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $578.68 or 0.00912454 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.67 or 0.00019970 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

smARTOFGIVING Profile

smARTOFGIVING’s total supply is 2,003,485,058 coins and its circulating supply is 73,780,484 coins. smARTOFGIVING’s official Twitter account is @AogCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . smARTOFGIVING’s official website is www.smartofgiving.com

smARTOFGIVING Coin Trading

