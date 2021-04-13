Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) Downgraded by TheStreet to “C+”

TheStreet lowered shares of Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on SNBR. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating on shares of Sleep Number in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Sleep Number from $108.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America lowered Sleep Number from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. UBS Group raised Sleep Number from a sell rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the company from $65.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Sleep Number from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $112.20.

Shares of NASDAQ SNBR opened at $124.82 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $136.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.54. Sleep Number has a 1 year low of $20.61 and a 1 year high of $151.44. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.07.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $567.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $558.55 million. Sleep Number had a negative return on equity of 70.15% and a net margin of 5.89%. Equities analysts anticipate that Sleep Number will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sleep Number news, CEO Shelly Radue Ibach sold 2,930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.75, for a total transaction of $424,117.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jean Michel Valette sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.70, for a total transaction of $3,442,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,590 shares of company stock valued at $6,987,878 over the last quarter. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Sleep Number in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,964,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Sleep Number in the 4th quarter worth about $13,818,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,181,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,294,000 after buying an additional 163,059 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Sleep Number by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 311,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,478,000 after buying an additional 91,061 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Sleep Number in the 4th quarter worth $7,365,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

About Sleep Number

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; temperature-balancing products, including DualTemp layer; SleepIQ Kids k2 beds for kids; and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 and 360 names.

