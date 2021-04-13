SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) Shares Bought by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) by 17.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 470,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,097 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SJW Group were worth $32,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of SJW Group by 48.1% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SJW Group in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SJW Group in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SJW Group in the third quarter worth about $133,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of SJW Group by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. 69.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SJW opened at $65.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.31. SJW Group has a one year low of $50.85 and a one year high of $71.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.61.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $135.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.99 million. SJW Group had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 7.71%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SJW Group will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This is an increase from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. SJW Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.40%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SJW shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded SJW Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. TheStreet downgraded SJW Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SJW Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SJW Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.33.

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services. The company also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases; contracted services and sewer operations to water utilities in Connecticut; and a Linebacker protection plan for public drinking water customers, as well as offers repair or replace a leaking or broken water service line, curb box, curb box cover, meter pit, meter pit cover, and meter pit valve.

