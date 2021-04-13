Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) PT Lowered to $74.00

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) had its price objective cut by analysts at Craig Hallum from $81.00 to $74.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock. Craig Hallum’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.48% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SLP. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Simulations Plus from $79.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Simulations Plus from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Simulations Plus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Simulations Plus presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.20.

Simulations Plus stock opened at $63.53 on Tuesday. Simulations Plus has a 52-week low of $32.18 and a 52-week high of $90.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.57, a PEG ratio of 8.45 and a beta of -0.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.66.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 11th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Simulations Plus had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 10.65%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Simulations Plus will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.04, for a total transaction of $1,440,960.00. Also, Director Lisa Lavange sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.74, for a total transaction of $39,370.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,393.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 96,870 shares of company stock valued at $7,001,958. 24.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Simulations Plus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Simulations Plus by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,317 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Simulations Plus by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,356 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Simulations Plus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in Simulations Plus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000. 60.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Simulations Plus Company Profile

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for mechanistic modeling and simulation, and prediction of properties of molecules utilizing artificial-intelligence- and machine-learning-based technology worldwide. The company offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption, pharmacokinetics (PK), pharmacodynamics, and drug-drug interactions of compounds administered to humans and animals; DDDPlus that simulates in vitro laboratory experiments; and MembranePlus, which simulates laboratory experiments.

