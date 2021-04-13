Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) Announces Earnings Results

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Simulations Plus had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 22.74%.

NASDAQ:SLP opened at $63.53 on Tuesday. Simulations Plus has a one year low of $32.18 and a one year high of $90.92. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 124.57, a PEG ratio of 8.45 and a beta of -0.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.33 and a 200-day moving average of $69.66.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SLP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Simulations Plus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Craig Hallum cut shares of Simulations Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Simulations Plus from $79.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Simulations Plus from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.60.

In other Simulations Plus news, Director Lisa Lavange sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.74, for a total value of $39,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,393.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director David L. Ralph sold 3,750 shares of Simulations Plus stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.99, for a total transaction of $273,712.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,483,959.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 96,870 shares of company stock worth $7,001,958. 24.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Simulations Plus stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,100 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000. 60.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Simulations Plus

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for mechanistic modeling and simulation, and prediction of properties of molecules utilizing artificial-intelligence- and machine-learning-based technology worldwide. The company offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption, pharmacokinetics (PK), pharmacodynamics, and drug-drug interactions of compounds administered to humans and animals; DDDPlus that simulates in vitro laboratory experiments; and MembranePlus, which simulates laboratory experiments.

