Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Shares Bought by Carroll Financial Associates Inc.

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 834.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares during the quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPG. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 406.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,709,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $998,580,000 after buying an additional 9,397,507 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at $319,856,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 134.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,316,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $453,431,000 after buying an additional 3,045,169 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 154.6% in the fourth quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,233,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $190,445,000 after buying an additional 1,356,100 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 187.5% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,423,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,370,000 after buying an additional 928,254 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

SPG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup started coverage on Simon Property Group in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. BTIG Research upped their target price on Simon Property Group from $99.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Edward Jones downgraded Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Compass Point upped their target price on Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.59.

Shares of SPG stock opened at $114.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.74, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.25 and a fifty-two week high of $121.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $114.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.39. The firm has a market cap of $37.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.08, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.51.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($1.33). The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 27.22%. The business’s revenue was down 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.19%.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

