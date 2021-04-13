Simmons First National (SFNC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 20th. Analysts expect Simmons First National to post earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.15. Simmons First National had a net margin of 24.39% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The business had revenue of $199.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Simmons First National to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SFNC stock opened at $29.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.58. Simmons First National has a 52-week low of $13.75 and a 52-week high of $33.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 1.01.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Simmons First National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.37%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SFNC shares. Raymond James downgraded Simmons First National from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Simmons First National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Simmons First National has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

In other Simmons First National news, Director Marty Casteel sold 76,170 shares of Simmons First National stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.32, for a total value of $1,928,624.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 172,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,370,535.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Simmons First National

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

