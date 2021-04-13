Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SIMMONS FIRST NATIONAL CORP bank holding company registered under the Bank Holding Act of 1956. Through its subsidiaries, Co. provides a full range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers. “

Separately, Raymond James cut Simmons First National from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.00.

NASDAQ:SFNC opened at $29.74 on Friday. Simmons First National has a 52 week low of $13.75 and a 52 week high of $33.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.58.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.15. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 24.39%. The business had revenue of $199.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Simmons First National will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. This is a boost from Simmons First National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Simmons First National’s payout ratio is presently 26.37%.

In related news, Director Marty Casteel sold 76,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.32, for a total transaction of $1,928,624.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 172,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,370,535.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Simmons First National during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Simmons First National by 66.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Simmons First National during the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simmons First National during the 4th quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simmons First National during the 4th quarter worth about $131,000. 24.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

