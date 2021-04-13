Signify’s (LIGHT) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their neutral rating on shares of Signify (AMS:LIGHT) in a report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on LIGHT. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €54.00 ($63.53) price objective on Signify and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. UBS Group set a €35.00 ($41.18) price target on Signify and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Signify has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €36.57 ($43.03).

Signify has a twelve month low of €25.50 ($30.00) and a twelve month high of €36.06 ($42.42).

Philips Lighting NV is a company based in the Netherlands that provides lamps and lighting solutions. Its product portfolio includes, among others, incandescent lamps, halogen lamps, fluorescent lamps, linear fluorescent lamps (LFL), compact fluorescent lamps (CFL), high-intensity discharge lamps (HID) and light-emitting diodes (LED), as well as electronic components, such as electronic ballasts and drivers.

