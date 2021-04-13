Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) Hits New 1-Year High at $14.89

Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSE:SIA)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$14.89 and last traded at C$14.83, with a volume of 70493 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$14.79.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Sienna Senior Living from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$14.65.

Get Sienna Senior Living alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 233.13, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of C$996.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$14.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$13.22.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.078 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Sienna Senior Living’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -256.44%.

In other Sienna Senior Living news, Director Jack C. Macdonald bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$13.27 per share, with a total value of C$132,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$451,180. Also, Director Paula Jourdain Coleman sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.20, for a total value of C$42,612.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 312,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,434,582.46.

About Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA)

Sienna Senior Living Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through Retirement and LTC segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, long-term care, and specialized programs and services, as well as provides management services.

Featured Story: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Sienna Senior Living Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sienna Senior Living and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.