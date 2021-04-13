Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) Given “Equal Weight” Rating at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $90.00.

SIEGY opened at $83.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.55. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $41.66 and a fifty-two week high of $85.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $81.03 and its 200 day moving average is $74.41. The stock has a market cap of $141.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.09.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $16.78 billion for the quarter. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 8.70%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Siemens Aktiengesellschaft will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, focuses in the areas of automation and digitalization in Europe, Commonwealth of Independent States, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, and Australia. Its Digital Industries segment offers automation systems and software for factories, numerical control systems, motors, drives and inverters, and integrated automation systems for machine tools and production machines; process control systems, machine-to-machine communication products, sensors and radio frequency identification systems; production and product lifecycle management software; mechatronic systems simulation and testing software; and cloud-based industrial Internet of Things operating system.

