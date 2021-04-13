Short Interest in YogaWorks, Inc. (OTCMKTS:YOGAQ) Increases By 600.0%

YogaWorks, Inc. (OTCMKTS:YOGAQ) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 600.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of YogaWorks stock opened at $0.04 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.04. YogaWorks has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $628,020.80, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 1.05.

About YogaWorks

YogaWorks, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of yoga studios and training centers. The firm provides yoga space, teachers at studios, training program, workshops, retreats, and online lessons including Vinyasa, Gentle Yoga, Ashtanga, hot yoga, prenatal classes, and community classes. It also offers a variety of fitness classes.

