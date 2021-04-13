Short Interest in YogaWorks, Inc. (OTCMKTS:YOGAQ) Increases By 600.0%

YogaWorks, Inc. (OTCMKTS:YOGAQ) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 600.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of YogaWorks stock opened at $0.04 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.04. YogaWorks has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $628,020.80, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 1.05.
About YogaWorks
