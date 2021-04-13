Short Interest in Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VONOY) Grows By 276.5%

Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VONOY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,200 shares, an increase of 276.5% from the March 15th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Vonovia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vonovia in a research note on Thursday, February 18th.

Vonovia stock opened at $34.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.72 and a beta of 0.59. Vonovia has a 52 week low of $25.74 and a 52 week high of $38.81.

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

