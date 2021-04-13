Short Interest in Virtual Medical International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QEBR) Declines By 99.6%

Virtual Medical International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QEBR) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 99.6% from the March 15th total of 25,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,531,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of QEBR stock traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $0.04. 645,086 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,534,641. Virtual Medical International has a 12 month low of $0.03 and a 12 month high of $1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.05.

About Virtual Medical International

Virtual Medical International, Inc engages in business of medical education via internet. It offers web based programs to educate patients on the risks and benefits of medical treatments in an easy to understand, yet comprehensible fashion. The company was founded on July 19, 2007 and is headquartered in LAs Vegas, NV.

