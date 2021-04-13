Short Interest in Virtual Medical International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QEBR) Declines By 99.6%

Virtual Medical International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QEBR) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 99.6% from the March 15th total of 25,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,531,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of QEBR stock traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $0.04. 645,086 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,534,641. Virtual Medical International has a 12 month low of $0.03 and a 12 month high of $1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.05.
About Virtual Medical International
