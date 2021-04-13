Short Interest in VirTra, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTSI) Expands By 1,178.7%

VirTra, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTSI) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 78,000 shares, a growth of 1,178.7% from the March 15th total of 6,100 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,790,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in VirTra stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of VirTra, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTSI) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 21,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.28% of VirTra as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Get VirTra alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on VTSI shares. Roth Capital increased their price target on VirTra from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut VirTra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ:VTSI opened at $4.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.32. VirTra has a 52 week low of $2.00 and a 52 week high of $10.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.64 million, a P/E ratio of -248.38 and a beta of 1.12.

VirTra (NASDAQ:VTSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 28th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.17. VirTra had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a negative return on equity of 1.21%. On average, analysts expect that VirTra will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

VirTra Company Profile

VirTra, Inc provides force training simulators, firearms training simulators, and driving simulators for law enforcement, military, educational, and civilian worldwide. The company's products comprise V-300 simulator, a 300 degree wrap-around screen for simulation training; V-180 simulator, a 180 degree screen for smaller spaces or budgets; V-100, a single-screen based simulator system; V-100 MIL, a single-screen small arms training simulator; and V-ST PRO, a realistic single screen firearms shooting and skills training simulator.

Read More: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Receive News & Ratings for VirTra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VirTra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.