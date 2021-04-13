Short Interest in Trutankless, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TKLS) Decreases By 98.5%

Trutankless, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TKLS) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 98.5% from the March 15th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of Trutankless stock opened at $0.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.51 million, a PE ratio of -0.75 and a beta of -0.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.13. Trutankless has a 52 week low of $0.08 and a 52 week high of $0.34.
About Trutankless
