Short Interest in Trutankless, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TKLS) Decreases By 98.5%

Trutankless, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TKLS) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 98.5% from the March 15th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Trutankless stock opened at $0.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.51 million, a PE ratio of -0.75 and a beta of -0.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.13. Trutankless has a 52 week low of $0.08 and a 52 week high of $0.34.

About Trutankless

Trutankless, Inc, through its subsidiary, Bollente, Inc, researches and develops, manufactures, and distributes electric tankless water heaters in the United States. The company provides water heaters that are designed to provide hot water supply under the Trutankless name; and home.trutankless.com, a customizable online control panel that enables dashboard, residential, and commercial users to obtain real-time status reports, adjust unit temperature settings, view up water usage data, and change notification settings from anywhere.

