Short Interest in Technicolor SA (OTCMKTS:TCLRY) Declines By 84.5%

Technicolor SA (OTCMKTS:TCLRY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,200 shares, a decrease of 84.5% from the March 15th total of 117,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 410,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TCLRY opened at $0.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.21 million, a PE ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 1.85. Technicolor has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $1.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.12 and its 200-day moving average is $0.14.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TCLRY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Technicolor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Bryan, Garnier & Co initiated coverage on shares of Technicolor in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Technicolor SA develops video technologies, products, and services for the media and entertainment sectors worldwide. It operates through three segments: Production Services, DVD Services, and Connected Home. The Production Services segment offers visual effects (VFX) services, including pre-visualization, asset creation, texturing, animation, rigging, rotoscoping, lighting, match move, and compositing; computer-generated imagery animation solutions; and post production services, such as camera capture on the production set and creation of final distribution masters comprising on-set services, color correction, and VFX integration.

