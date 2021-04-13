Short Interest in Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAF) Grows By 236.1%

Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 136,800 shares, a growth of 236.1% from the March 15th total of 40,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 456.0 days.
OTCMKTS SWMAF traded up $1.75 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $84.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 912. The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.59. Swedish Match AB has a fifty-two week low of $59.00 and a fifty-two week high of $84.85.
Swedish Match AB (publ) Company Profile
