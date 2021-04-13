Short Interest in Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAF) Grows By 236.1%

Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 136,800 shares, a growth of 236.1% from the March 15th total of 40,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 456.0 days.

OTCMKTS SWMAF traded up $1.75 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $84.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 912. The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.59. Swedish Match AB has a fifty-two week low of $59.00 and a fifty-two week high of $84.85.

Get Swedish Match AB (publ) alerts:

Swedish Match AB (publ) Company Profile

Swedish Match AB (publ) develops, manufactures, markets, and sells snus and moist snuff, lights, and other tobacco products in Scandinavia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Smokefree, Cigars, and Lights segments. The company provides snus and pouch products, nicotine pouches, and moist snuff under the General, GÃ¶teborgs RapÃ©, Kaliber, Kronan, Ettan, Grov, Catch, ZYN, G.3, G.4, The Lab, Nick & Johnny, Longhorn, and Timber Wolf brand names.

Featured Article: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Swedish Match AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swedish Match AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.