Short Interest in Social Life Network, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WDLF) Declines By 93.4%

Social Life Network, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WDLF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a decrease of 93.4% from the March 15th total of 83,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 122,328,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:WDLF opened at $0.01 on Tuesday. Social Life Network has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.04.
About Social Life Network
Read More: What is Call Option Volume?
Receive News & Ratings for Social Life Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Social Life Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.