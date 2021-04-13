Short Interest in Social Life Network, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WDLF) Declines By 93.4%

Social Life Network, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WDLF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a decrease of 93.4% from the March 15th total of 83,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 122,328,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:WDLF opened at $0.01 on Tuesday. Social Life Network has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.04.

About Social Life Network

Social Life Network, Inc, a technology company, licenses Social Life Network Software as a Service (SaaS) Internet platform to residential real estate industry and various sports verticals. Its platform is a cloud-based social network and e-commerce system that could be accessed by a web browser or mobile application that allows end-users to socially connect with one another and their customers to market and advertise their products and services.

