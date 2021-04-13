Short Interest in Savills plc (OTCMKTS:SVLPF) Decreases By 70.0%

Savills plc (OTCMKTS:SVLPF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 70.0% from the March 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Separately, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Savills in a research report on Thursday, March 18th.

Get Savills alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:SVLPF opened at $15.51 on Tuesday. Savills has a 12 month low of $9.36 and a 12 month high of $16.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.71.

Savills plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides real estate services in the Americas, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company advises on commercial, residential, rural, and leisure properties; and offers corporate finance advisory, investment management, and a range of property-related financial services.

Featured Article: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Savills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Savills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.