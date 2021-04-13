Short Interest in Sarissa Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SRSA) Declines By 92.4%

Sarissa Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SRSA) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a decline of 92.4% from the March 15th total of 54,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ:SRSA opened at $10.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.31. Sarissa Capital Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.08 and a 1-year high of $12.29.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tamarack Advisers LP bought a new stake in Sarissa Capital Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,346,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. bought a new stake in Sarissa Capital Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,552,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new stake in Sarissa Capital Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,024,000. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new stake in Sarissa Capital Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,028,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Sarissa Capital Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,036,000.

Sarissa Capital Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

