Short Interest in PreveCeutical Medical Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRVCF) Grows By 231.6%

PreveCeutical Medical Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRVCF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, an increase of 231.6% from the March 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 557,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS PRVCF remained flat at $$0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday. 250,073 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 520,010. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.02 and a 200-day moving average of $0.03. PreveCeutical Medical has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.10.
About PreveCeutical Medical
