Short Interest in Novation Companies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NOVC) Decreases By 99.1%

Novation Companies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NOVC) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 99.1% from the March 15th total of 10,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 203,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

In other Novation Companies news, CEO David William Pointer sold 2,263,078 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.04, for a total value of $90,523.12. Corporate insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS NOVC remained flat at $$0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday. 345,078 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 381,231. Novation Companies has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.05. The firm has a market cap of $5.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 0.95.

Novation Companies (OTCMKTS:NOVC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.61 million during the quarter.

Novation Companies Company Profile

Novation Companies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Healthcare Staffing, Inc, provides outsourced health care staffing and related services in Georgia. It also offers its services to hospitals, schools, crisis units, clinics, doctors' offices, prisons, and various privately owned businesses. The company was formerly known as NovaStar Financial, Inc and changed its name to Novation Companies, Inc in May 2012.

