Short Interest in InterCloud Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ICLD) Expands By 45,700.0%

InterCloud Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ICLD) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 45,800 shares, an increase of 45,700.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,912,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of ICLD remained flat at $$0.00 during trading hours on Monday. 1,544,856 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,948,336. InterCloud Systems has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.01.
About InterCloud Systems
